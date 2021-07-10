Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

There’s more to a person than a label

By Christen Giblin
sent-trib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA friend of mine described herself as “bi-polar” to a new psychiatrist. The doctor gently corrected her: “No; you’re Kathy Simpson. You have bi-polar disorder.”. This comment helped change my friend’s self-concept. Ever since her initial diagnosis she had identified with it. Her future, she felt, would always be determined by her illness. But once Kathy acknowledged that this was only one characteristic of her personality — only one of many adjectives that could describe her — the future looked clearer. This young woman is now happily married and has a rewarding career in law. Though she must deal with her illness every day, it is only one aspect of a many-faceted life.

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Depression#Personality Disorder#Race#Michigan Football#University Of Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Related
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

This Personality Type Is Most Likely To Be A Morning Person, Research Finds

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's not often hard to tell if someone is a morning person or a night owl—just check in at different times and see how they respond. But the factors that impact our sleep patterns (also known as our sleep chronotype) might go beyond just an innate feeling.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Where Depression Lives

Depression affects what we do, how we feel, and what we think. Depression lurks in our minds, in the space between ourselves and others, and in the spaces within ourselves. Changing how we think and what we do can fill the spaces where depression could otherwise take root. People describe...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Use Gestalt Therapy to Diagnose Personality Disorders

People with personality disorders are still preoccupied with their unmet interpersonal needs and problems from childhood. They unconsciously project these desires, fears, and needs onto their current adult relationships. The Interpersonal Gestalt describes what people notice and what they ignore in interpersonal situations. One of the difficulties that clients face...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Why It’s Difficult to Accept a Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis — and What Helps

If you’ve just received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, it can be challenging to accept the diagnosis — let alone begin treatment. Hearing that you have bipolar disorder is a life-changing moment, one that many people find it hard to accept. Don’t beat yourself up for feeling this way — coming to terms with a mental health diagnosis is hard for a number of reasons.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

7 Surprising Symptoms & Hidden Signs of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a complex condition, and beneath the surface of stigmas is a host of truths you may not know about. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause significant shifts in your disposition, moods, energy and activity levels, and concentration. It’s not about self-control — and...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is What It's Like to Live With ADHD As an Adult, Say Experts

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition—which is typically when it's diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after first learning about symptoms on TikTok. In fact, around 2.5% of adults are thought to live with ADHD—including us.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

When ADHD and Anxiety Occur Together

ADHD and anxiety are unique conditions with distinct symptoms. And yet, it’s common for the two to exist at the same time. It’s not uncommon for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to also have symptoms of anxiety. In fact, nearly half of adults who have ADHD also have an anxiety disorder.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

ADHD and ‘Laziness’: What’s Really Going On?

Is what you’re going through a period of low motivation, or could it be something else, like ADHD?. If you’ve been having trouble focusing on work or summoning the energy to complete your to-do’s, it can feel frustrating. It can be all too easy to put yourself down when you can’t meet the goals you’ve set for yourself.
KidsPosted by
WRAL News

How to help a child with a phobia

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on UNC Health Talk. Nearly all children experience fear and anxiety sometimes. Toddlers may fear the dark or monsters, while school-age children might worry about physical injuries and teens often experience social anxiety. But some children experience severe, debilitating fear around a specific situation or activity. These fears are known as phobias.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

10 Self-Help Tips for Depression

When depression makes you feel tired and flat, trying a few simple self-help methods can lighten the load. Sadness, a lack of energy and motivation, little interest in the things you used to enjoy — all of these symptoms of depression can make it difficult to care for yourself on a daily basis.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Three Things People Say That Annoy Psychologists

TV and movies often propagate stereotypes about psychologists as weird or blundering at best, and unethical or even malevolent at worst. People often make assumptions about what psychologists do, including that all psychologists are therapists. Psychology is an expansive discipline, based in science, that involves studying the mind, brain, and...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Concentration Problems: Distinguishing Between Anxiety and ADHD

Anxiety and ADHD can both cause difficulties with concentration, which many people have experienced during the pandemic. Distinguishing the diagnoses of anxiety and ADHD involves timing of onset, the theme of the person's worries, and psychological testing. Anxiety is more common than adult ADHD. Throughout the pandemic, many adults worried...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Using Music in Eating Disorders Treatment

Music therapy can improve emotion recognition, anxiety, self-identity formation, and social skills in people with eating disorders. Despite the potential of music therapy for eating disorders treatment, it isn't widely used. Explorations of music's neurobiological effects on eating disorder symptoms are needed to develop effective music therapies for them. Eating...
Mental HealthInverse

Adult ADHD: How to know if you have it

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition — which is typically when it’s diagnosed. But a growing number of people in the UK and elsewhere are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has played a role in...
Mental HealthVogue

“Why Do I Find It Impossible To Focus Anymore?”

Something weird has happened. Since the pandemic, I’ve realised I can no longer listen. Whether it’s my partner talking about dinner or my mum talking about her health or a friend talking about their work problems, I sort of “come to” some time later and realise I haven’t got the faintest idea what they just said. Do you know what I mean? And do you have any solutions?
Mental HealthPosted by
Health

What Is Schizoid Personality Disorder? Here's What Experts Say

Despite what the name might sound like, schizoid personality disorder is not a form of schizophrenia, a mental disorder that causes someone to experience hallucination or delusions and a disconnect from reality. Instead, schizoid personality disorder is fully tethered in reality. It's an uncommon disorder in which someone lacks the...
KidsWebMD

Mindfulness Benefits Kids with ADHD, and Their Families

July 13, 2021 -- Meditation, yoga, breathing exercises, and other mindfulness activities can help children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but it's not just the kids who benefit. When families of children with ADHD complete a mindfulness program together, a new study suggests, children and parents can profit, with potential...
Mental HealthWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: What the COVID shutdown reveals about teens' mental health

The COVID-19 shutdown was tough for many people. Life changed and we stayed home. Researchers from Ohio State University and Kenyon College wanted to find out about teens' mood, anxiety levels, closeness to family and friends and other issues during the pandemic. They enlisted young men and teenage boys to participate and found that one-third of them reported worsening moods. And they found that negative-trending moods and higher levels of anxiety were more likely in those who were older, came from higher socioeconomic status tiers, and those who felt decreasing closeness to friends and family. Also, those who had a history of anxiety and depression were more likely to experience a worsening of symptoms.

Comments / 1

Community Policy