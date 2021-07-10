There’s more to a person than a label

A friend of mine described herself as “bi-polar” to a new psychiatrist. The doctor gently corrected her: “No; you’re Kathy Simpson. You have bi-polar disorder.”. This comment helped change my friend’s self-concept. Ever since her initial diagnosis she had identified with it. Her future, she felt, would always be determined by her illness. But once Kathy acknowledged that this was only one characteristic of her personality — only one of many adjectives that could describe her — the future looked clearer. This young woman is now happily married and has a rewarding career in law. Though she must deal with her illness every day, it is only one aspect of a many-faceted life.