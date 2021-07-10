Fit for Life: Allergies a Challenge

Originally Posted On: Why Allergies? An Allergist Offers an Explanation and Advice – University Health Partners of Hawaii (uhphawaii.org) For those of us who suffer from allergies, it sometimes feels like we are being attacked by unseen forces lingering all around us. The very air we breathe, the food we eat, the beautiful flowers we see and the beloved pets we hold in our arms can be sources of irritation and illness. Yet many of us don’t understand what causes allergic reactions even as we struggle to minimize their effects. Dr. Dayna Lee Lucuab-Fegurgur (or simply referred by colleagues as “Dr. L”) is an internal medicine doctor at University Health Partners of Hawaii sub-specializing in Allergy and Immunology. In a recent conversation, she offered some explanations and some advice about how to get help for this medical condition that affects so many of us.