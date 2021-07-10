Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Fit for Life: Allergies a Challenge

By Matt Espeut, Health, Lifestyle Contributor
GoLocalProv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here and we are all taking advantage of every opportunity to get outside and do things. Fresh air, warm temperatures, sunlight, vitamin D, elevated moods, along with KILLER POLLEN AND ALLERGIES!!. I have heard it many times this week, and it seems like an unavoidable problem to some...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Allergies#Fit For Life#Bacteria#Processed Foods#Health Lifestyle#Netti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Workouts
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Science-Backed Fitness Tricks That Add Years to Your Life

Sure, exercise does wonders for your appearance, your heart, your muscles, your energy levels, and your mental wellbeing, but it's also an essential ingredient for living long and healthy life. After all, you probably needn't consult a doctor to know that choosing the gym over the couch is always the healthier option. That being said, there are a number of specific fitness elements you can incorporate into your exercise regimen to help promote increased longevity. Curious to know what they are? Keep reading to learn more about the secret fitness tricks that can add years to your life. And if dropping a few pounds is your goal, see here to learn The Secret Trick for Walking to Get Lean, Says New Study.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Lose Weight, Lower Blood Sugar, and Reduce Cholesterol With This $10 Supplement

Getting the right vitamins and minerals in one’s diet is extremely important — especially if you’re trying to manage your weight, or have a metabolic health condition like diabetes or high cholesterol. But we get it, eating enough of certain nutrients can be extremely difficult. Luckily, supplements like konjac can give us the nutritional boost we need to live a long, healthy life.
Harrisonburg, VAwsvaonline.com

WSVA Allergy report for July 5, 2021

1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: July 5, 2021 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
HealthCosmos

Improving vaccine allergy tests

A team of South Australian researchers has been studying ways to improve tests for allergies to vaccine ingredients. With doctors often recommending pre-vaccine allergy tests for people who are prone to allergic reactions, the team, led by Alexander Troelnikov of SA Pathology and Griffith Perkins of the University of Adelaide, identified a component of the Pfizer vaccine, which has a higher incidence of allergic reactions, that could be used to recognise potential allergies.
Diseases & TreatmentsKTEN.com

Why Allergies? An Allergist Offers An Explanation And Advice

Originally Posted On: Why Allergies? An Allergist Offers an Explanation and Advice – University Health Partners of Hawaii (uhphawaii.org) For those of us who suffer from allergies, it sometimes feels like we are being attacked by unseen forces lingering all around us. The very air we breathe, the food we eat, the beautiful flowers we see and the beloved pets we hold in our arms can be sources of irritation and illness. Yet many of us don’t understand what causes allergic reactions even as we struggle to minimize their effects. Dr. Dayna Lee Lucuab-Fegurgur (or simply referred by colleagues as “Dr. L”) is an internal medicine doctor at University Health Partners of Hawaii sub-specializing in Allergy and Immunology. In a recent conversation, she offered some explanations and some advice about how to get help for this medical condition that affects so many of us.
ScienceKATU.com

Natural Summer Allergy Remedies

Dr. Lisa Leslie-Williams offered advice on how to deal with your summer allergies...naturally. Click here for more information about Dr. Lisa. Support your immune system to reduce allergy symptoms. -Eat plenty of vibrantly-colored fruits and vegetables. These play important roles in balancing the immune system. There is now science to...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Allergies: Increase in symptom severity

As we emerge from many months of distancing during the pandemic, we have found that individuals appear to be suffering more from seasonal allergies than ever before. Climate change, according to some experts, is the dominant culprit. Allergy seasons have become longer and stronger with increased pollen levels. Since many of us are no longer wearing masks, we’re seeing an increase in symptom severity.
Diseases & Treatmentsoxygenmag.com

How to Relieve Seasonal Allergies Naturally

Seasonal allergies can occur at any time of year, but they are especially common during spring, early summer and fall. They can be a real nuisance when you want to take advantage of outdoor sports and workouts because you face the risk of suffering through a runny nose, watery eyes and a cough on your run, bike or hike. The good news is you can relieve allergies naturally.
HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: EoE, The Food Allergy Disease

One chronic condition is commonly mistaken for GERD, but it’s not. It causes irritation and inflammation of the esophagus, making it hard to swallow food. Megan Viecelli explains what it is, what to look out for, and how it can be treated.
Los Altos Hills, CAFuturity

Is climate change making allergy season longer?

Researchers have found that changes in temperature and rainfall have lengthened allergy season in the Bay Area in California. Climate change has lengthened the local pollen and mold season by eight to nine weeks per year during the past two decades, according to a new study. The study, based on...
LifestyleGoLocalProv

Fit for Life: Have Fun, Use Common Sense, Be Grateful

It’s the weekend of July 4, the day we celebrate Independence Day. • Is it just another summer tradition and an excuse to drink beer and eat hot dogs?. Let’s discuss what it really means, and if we should be recognizing it as a significant holiday or just another day off.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Dyson small ball allergy review: Is the upright vacuum cleaner a miracle worker for hay fever?

For most people, summer means sun-soaked days in the garden, balmy sunset strolls and leisurely evenings hanging out with friends in gardens and parks.Sadly, the reality is much different for hay fever sufferers, many of whom stumble through summer in a bleary-eyed, sinus-singeing, headache-foggy haze.And it’s a misconception that allergies only strike when you’re outdoors. During the summer, when we typically fling open our windows with abandon after long, harsh winters, we’re not just letting in the heat and sunlight but the pollen too, while simultaneously aiding the spread of year-round allergens such as mites, dust and pet dander –...
FitnessNewswise

Highly fit teenagers coped better with COVID-19 later in life

Newswise — Of the Swedish men in their late teens who performed well in the physical fitness tests for military conscription, a relatively high proportion were able to avoid hospital care when they became infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic up to 50 years later. This has been shown by University of Gothenburg researchers in a register study, with results now published in the BMJ Open.
Petsnwaonline.com

Living with pets reduces future allergies in kids

Q: We have several cats, and we provide foster care for kittens from a rescue organization. I am pregnant with my first child, and we don't want our child to grow up allergic to cats. While our child is young, should we stop fostering and limit access to our family cats?
Environmentmaryvilleforum.com

Climate change intensifies allergy, asthma symptoms

If you have a nose or eyes, statistics suggest you’ve probably suffered from a bad case of seasonal allergies at one point in time. More than 50 million Americans get sniffly each spring, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and recent data says climate change could be making allergy seasons last longer and feel more intense than ever.
AnimalsUS News and World Report

Cockroach Allergy – Is It a Thing?

Yes, cockroaches may be disgusting, but you can conquer these insects. If the thought of cockroaches makes your skin crawl, you may be uncomfortable to learn that you can have an allergy to cockroaches. In fact, it’s a very common cause of allergy and asthma in the United States. There...

Comments / 0

Community Policy