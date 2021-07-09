State Police Arrest Two on Gun Charges During Traffic Stop
Magnolia- Delaware State Police arrested two local men following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. On July 8, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a trooper patrolling the area of Peachtree Run and Irish Hill Road initiated a traffic stop on a beige Toyota Corolla for an expired registration. Upon contact with the operator, Xavier T. Daniels, 22 of Milford, and passenger, Thomas R. Hoskins, 21 of Felton, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A criminal investigation ensued, and a search of the Corolla was conducted. Located inside were a loaded Taurus G3 9mm handgun and a Crown Royal bag containing marijuana.dsp.delaware.gov
