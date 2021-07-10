Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

dsp.delaware.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDover – Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Dover, DE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#O A R#The Delaware State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy