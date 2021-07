DELAWARE – A Delaware nurse was recently recognized by her co-workers. On Tuesday, Certified Nursing Assistant Stephanie Cannon was awarded the Sunshine Award from Bayhealth Hospital for the awesome and caring work she does for her patients. We’re told a co-worker who nominated her for the award said she is such an amazingly compassionate, detail oriented, hardworking aid. They also wrote that she will often personally connect with her patients and have conversations with them as long as they need to re-assure them that everything will be okay.