Pike County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Pike, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike; Shelby The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Pike County in west central Illinois Northwestern Audrain County in central Missouri Southwestern Marion County in northeastern Missouri Monroe County in northeastern Missouri Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Missouri Ralls County in northeastern Missouri Shelby County in northeastern Missouri * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hannibal, Vandalia, Monroe City, Shelbina, Paris, Santa Fe, Warren, New London, Clarence, Perry, Madison, Shelbyville, Center, Frankford, Rensselaer, Emden, Philadelphia, Granville, Spaulding and Maud. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over parts of the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

