Those Who Serve: Army Medic Matthew Broyles

Double Time - 5.8 mile loop if the 5K is not enough. Ground Pounder fun run - A kid-friendly obstacle course & run, all within view of the commanders (parents). From the authentic Civil War Cannon used to start the race, to the "dog-tag" medals the real soldiers will place around your neck at the finish line, this unique event is "military" from start to finish. The WWII Army Jeep as the pace car, the various military vehicles throughout the course, the 100+ volunteers holding American flags along the course, the unique military style tee shirts each participant will receive, the 'soldier statue' trophies, this event will be 100% military feel. We know you're in for a very special experience!
Comments / 0