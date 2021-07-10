Cancel
Military

Home/Front: Marla's List

By Gregory Warner
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart 2 of the story of Marla Ruzicka. You can find Part 1, Marla's War, here. In the final episode of our Home/Front series, we continue the story of Marla Ruzicka. Though she first arrived in Afghanistan as an anti-war activist, Marla's encounters with war victims led her to believe that it was "a luxury to be against war, because war happens." She committed herself to "change" war and the way the US counts and compensates civilians harmed in war. By the time she died at age 28, Marla had opened a channel of communication between the military and humanitarian community, and helped spark a movement that continues to this day.

