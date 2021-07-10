Cancel
Religion

With salvation comes responsibility

Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, dear friends! Before I begin to share my heart with you today, may I share a significant fact that will absolutely change your life forever? Um, Joey Chestnut. He took the Mustard Belt Prize again this year. He ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, breaking his own record of 75 last year. What does that do for you? My apologies if I just insulted any of you who think this is a wonderful, beneficial accomplishment and proof of a life well lived. My question to Joey would be, “What motivated you to want to do this?’ What benefit could there possibly be in doing this? All I can see here is a need for recognition. Speaking for myself, I’d like to be remembered for a much greater cause. I’d like to be remembered for being a faithful follower of my Jesus.

