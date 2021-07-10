Editor’s note: To have your church’s Vacation Bible School event listed on the Religion page, email ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Lewistown Community Bible School will hold vacation Bible school with the theme Torchbearers (Olympic Theme) from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11-15 at Lewistown Presbyterian Church with a Pool Party at Rec Park on Friday, July 16. The program is available for ages 4 to those going into sixth grade. There will also bea an adult program.