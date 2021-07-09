One Year After McGirt Ruling, Cherokee Nation Shares Plans to Continue to Enhance Public Safety and Protect Sovereignty
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation celebrates this historic victory and is announcing its path forward to protect sovereignty and enforce its justice system in the wake of the decision. This work is a continuation of the Nation’s efforts over the past 12 months, which have resulted in a record number of cases filed, additional funding, new hires, and other related efforts in expanding the legal system.anadisgoi.com
Comments / 0