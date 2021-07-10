Cancel
Guntersville, AL

Barge caused the fireworks move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guntersville fireworks have always been shot from a barge anchored in the Browns Creek arm of Lake Guntersville, making the spectacle visible over a wide area. But it didn’t happen this year. At the last minute, the location had to be changed to the bank of the lake between the Bill Moore and Wedgeworth ball fields, from the vicinity of the city dog park. It wasn’t the show people are accustomed to in Guntersville, but the fireworks show went on.

