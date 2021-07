On this Independence Day, freedom truly rings as towns and cities all over the U.S. begin to open back up and allow people to gather for momentous occasions and holidays. Patrons are eager to get out and partake in July 4 festivities. Some still have not visited with family or friends in more than a year. But this year, that will not be the case. There are tons of events happening in and around Tallapoosa County, and there is positively something for everyone to do on this Independence Day.