Letter: Facts important on hedge funds

Let’s begin with the number one challenge any hedge fund investor has, and that is finding the good ones. While we’ll review why professional investors have invested their clients' money in hedge funds for years, a critical part of that process is finding quality funds. CARL provides funds that have received full institutional-level due diligence and also the funds have passed our bar for quality. We want you to be assured whatever fund you’re viewing on CARL’s platform, it’s at a reasonable standard of performance.