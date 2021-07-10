Cancel
Letter: Facts important on hedge funds

Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

Our state’s economic inner-workings are complex, but it’s important that people understand them. They have a real impact on day-to-day life, which means bad policies will lead to economic pain. That’s why we should set the record straight on misguided rhetoric about hedge funds, one of the most important yet misunderstood parts of our financial system. They work on Wall Street, but hedge funds are also an essential tool for smart and sophisticated investment strategies that make a positive impact across North Dakota.

