Thinkmax Recognized as a Finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Written by Guest IDC Blogger: Steve White, Program VP, Channels & Alliances. Recognizing Partner Success and Innovation Benefits All. Partner awards are a key vehicle that vendors can use to recognize the success and innovation of their partners, and in IDC’s experience, they are well received and utilized by partners to differentiate themselves with customers. By aligning partner awards to the strategy and business priorities of the vendor, it also allows an ability to further drive and reward partners that align to the strategy and drive great customer outcomes. Effectively it’s a win-win-win for vendors, their partners, and their mutual customers.