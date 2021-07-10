Why You Must Check Out Avicii Wake Me Up

There’s quite a bit that can be said about this short, animated movie really since from the moment the king pulls out a Gameboy, or whatever it’s being called for this experience, it’s enough to cringe and think that yeah, a lot of us have been in that spot. Everything’s great, everything’s wonderful, at least on the outside, but when your significant other wants to be affectionate or spend time together and all one wants to do is play a video game, well, that’s when stuff starts to hit the fan with some folks since some individuals live with an SO to whom the game is everything. From their appearance to their attitudes these two characters are rather comical since the beautiful and slightly uptight queen and the slightly oafish king with the five o’clock shadow and the obvious video game addiction are stereotypes of what is seen in reality. Watch YouTube or Facebook or even Tik Tok videos and one might see how the inspiration for this short film might have been gained.