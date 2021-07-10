Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Garver birthday

By Angela Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson Lee “Johnny” Garver is celebrating his third birthday today. Johnny was born July 10, 2018, the son of Luke and Natalie Garver of Jacksonville. He has one brother, Henry, 6. His grandparents are Reggie and Cynthia Benton of Jacksonville, Barb Johnson and Bob Irlam of Redington Shores, Florida, and Bill and Jackie Garver of Virginia. His great-grandparents are Bob and Karen Benton of Jacksonville, Ray Bass of Richmond, Texas, and Betty Garver of Virginia.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Virginia, IL
City
Richmond, IL
State
Virginia State
Jacksonville, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Jacksonville, IL
State
Florida State
City
Henry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnny Was
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy