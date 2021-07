Gina Bellman has been acting professionally for almost 40 years, and she has built a very solid reputation during that time. She has become known for being able to act across genres and play any kind of character. Any time you see her name on a cast list, you can bet that she’s doing to put on a great show. Although she has been a part of dozens of projects, she is probably most well known for her role in shows like Leverage and Coupling. Later this year, she will be reprising her role as Sophie Devereaux in the upcoming TV show Leverage: Redemption. It’s been nearly a decade since Leverage’s original run ended, but fans are excited to see Gina play Sophie again. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gina Bellman.