Dothan, AL

Occupational Employment and Wages in Dothan — May 2020

bls.gov
 11 days ago

Workers in the Dothan, AL Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $20.01 in May 2020, about 26 percent below the nationwide average of $27.07, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were lower than their respective national averages in 19 of the 22 major occupational groups, including construction and extraction, healthcare practitioners and technical, and office and administrative support. Three group had wages that were not significantly different from their respective national averages.

