Birth announcement

Brande and Richie Hockensmith, of Martinsburg, welcomed Blair Paisley Hockensmith into the world on May 26, 2021 at 8:03 a.m. At birth, Blair measured 19 inches tall and weighed seven pounds and one ounce. Her paternal grandparents are Rich and Sharyn (deceased) Hockensmith, of Falling Waters. Her paternal great-grandmother is Virginia Penwell, of Hagerstown. Her maternal grandparents are Darryl and Penny LeMaster, of Falling Waters. Her maternal great-grandparents are Reggie and Lillie Miller (deceased), of Martinsburg.