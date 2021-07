On tonight's (July 2) episode of Emmerdale, Faith Dingle was left devastated when children Cain and Chas offered to pay her to leave the village and leave them alone. Faith has been stirring up some major drama lately. Only yesterday she split up Eric and Brenda after the latter found her in a dressing gown at Eric's house and Faith refused to tell her why Eric was letting her stay at his, leaving Brenda to assume that Eric was cheating on her.