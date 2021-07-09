Cancel
Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

