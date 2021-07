State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says the COVID-19 positivity rate, which had dropped to as low as two-point-one-percent in Indiana in late June, has crept back up and now stands at three-point-two percent. The number of new deaths remain at the lowest levels since early in the pandemic, but Dr. Box says there has been a slight uptick in hospitalizations. Dr. Box also said they’re seeing a significant increase in COVID variants statewide, and delta is the one they’re currently seeing the most frequently. State health officials say 49-percent of Indiana’s eligible population – nearly two-point-nine-million Hoosiers — are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver says they continue to see gaps in vaccine uptake in age and geography. Dr. Weaver says this is concerning because of the increase in variants, which she says have been shown to be more infectious and may cause more severe illness. State health officials hosted a media briefing in Indianapolis Friday to provide an update on where the COVID-19 pandemic stands today in the Hoosier state. Here is a link to view Friday’s briefing.