Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Rich: Silas Harris, duckmaster

times-georgian.com
 5 days ago

It’s been 25 years or so since I first stayed at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. Proclaimed as the South’s Grand Hotel, I have since stayed a couple of dozen times, at least. It was there in an enormous room, almost a suite, that I watched a pre-taped show I...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Walters
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
NBC News

'We all quit': Burger King staff leaves note to management on store sign

A Burger King sign has gone viral after employees of one of the chain's restaurants left a notice to management that they were "all quitting," according to "TODAY" Digital. Rachael Flores began working at a location in Lincoln, Nebraska, in August and was promoted to general manager just a few months later after the departure of a previous manager. Flores has worked in restaurants before, including other Burger Kings, and she was familiar with the environment, but she was unprepared for the behavior she experienced from upper management, she told "TODAY."
California StateJustLuxe.com

Two California Stars: Kim Novak & Her Carmel Cliff House!

Classic film start actress Kim Novak lists Carmel, California home for $12.5 million according to toptenrealestatedeals.com. Known for her starring roles in the award-winning films Picnic, Strangers When We Meet, Pal Joey, and her twin roles in Vertigo, Kim chose a shorter film career. Preferring a quiet lifestyle, in 1961...
Celebritieswaer.org

Aisha Harris

Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. From 2012 to 2018, Harris covered culture for Slate Magazine as a staff writer, editor and the host of the film and TV podcast Represent, where she wrote about everything from the history of self-care to Dolly Parton's (formerly Dixie) Stampede and interviewed creators like Barry Jenkins and Greta Gerwig. She joined The New York Times in 2018 as the assistant TV editor on the Culture Desk, producing a variety of pieces, including a feature Q&A with the Exonerated Five and a deep dive into the emotional climax of the Pixar movie Coco. And in 2019, she moved to the Opinion Desk in the role of culture editor, where she wrote or edited a variety of pieces at the intersection of the arts, society and politics.
California StateSFGate

I found California's most famous beach, Paradise Cove in Malibu, which locals wish was still secret

Think of your favorite moment in Hollywood history that involves a beach. Maybe it’s Sandra Dee riding the waves in 1959’s “Gidget,” or Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello splashing around in “Beach Blanket Bingo” in 1965. Maybe you remember James Garner as Jim Rockford living in a trailer on the beach in “The Rockford Files” when the show ran from 1974 to 1980. Or maybe it’s more recent: the final scenes of 1993’s “Indecent Proposal,” say, or basically anything that ever happened on “Baywatch,” or, if your entertainment is limited to a constant loop of kids’ movies, the time SpongeBob leaves his pineapple under the sea to emerge onto a pristine beach in the 2015 “SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.”
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

The Rich Tale of Life on a Tramp Steamer

“Corsair Ocean Tramp” is the first in a recently published two-book series about the last voyages of bulk cargo ships called “tramps.”. Author Bruce Fisher, a graduate of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy who has lived in Newport, served as second mate traveling around the world in the 1960s and ’70s onboard the Corsair.
Lifestylekiss951.com

New Jersey House Cleaner Accidentally Breaks Into Wrong Home, Cleans Up

Louis Angelino, who cleans homes in New Jersey to supplement his income, shared the story of how he accidentally went to the wrong townhouse — and left it spotless. 27-year-old Angelino III of Barrington said he works a regular job at a liquor store, but lately he has been cleaning homes for friends to make extra money. Angelino, who detailed the saga in a TikTok video, said he was due to clean a home for a friend named Mark in Cherry Hill, and he arrived to find the key in the expected place under the doormat.
Musicdo512.com

The Tallest Man on Earth

Kristian Matsson, aka the Tallest Man on Earth, is a 29-year-old songwriter from Dalarna, Sweden. The first recordings from the Tallest Man on Earth surfaced in 2006 via a self-titled EP released on the Swedish independent label Gravitation. Matsson followed this EP with his 2008 full length, Shallow Grave, an album that drew accolades from the likes of NPR and Pitchfork. Many in North America were introduced to the Tallest Man on Earth on a tour with Bon Iver, including a stop for two shows at the legendary New York City venue Town Hall. The Tallest Man on Earth was winning over audiences through powerful performances, taking the stage alone with his acoustic guitar and captivating the crowds night after night.
Lifestylechinookobserver.com

Knappton shore: Rich country for contemplation

Late June offers a conglomeration of moods: warm and clear, one morning. A light rain the next. Fog. Hounding Northwest winds. Calm. Heat. This morning, a soft mist unfurls, a gray mask. Ten miles upriver, the sun rises in all its glory. My friend Matt calls. “How about a walk from Knappton, upriver?”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Travis Scott Spends Millions on the House Next Door

He’s back on with his longtime on/off girlfriend Kylie Jenner, if various tabloid reports are to be believed. But it seems as though Travis Scott isn’t planning on cohabitating with the reality TV starlet-turned-cosmetics mogul at her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate anytime soon, as he continues digging his residential heels ever deeper into the posh Westside Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. Last June, the “Sicko Mode” rapper paid $23.5 million for a wildly extravagant mansion in the area; now records reveal he’s just dropped an additional $5.8 million to acquire the far humbler property next door.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

Get rich quick!

Don't you love all the self-help statements such as "think your way to success" or "winning by thinking"? How about "attitude is all you need to become successful"?. What about articles and books with titles such as "5 easy ways to become rich" and "8 ways to come out on top".
Chicago, ILclassicchicagomagazine.com

A Rich Life: The Lambert Trees

Chicago’s Tree family lived well, so well that it will take the next eight or so weeks for us to adequately view their enviable dwellings and remarkable lives. It started off relatively modestly in the 19th century, but, as their story progresses, you will explore with us, for example, the house about which the May 2018 issue of Town & Country magazine asked, Is Heron Bay in Barbados the Most Exquisite House in the World?
Musicsyncopatedtimes.com

Silas Leachman: Pioneer Self-Accompanist

These days we often take performers who sing and play piano for granted, but in the acoustic phonograph world things were a little different. Long before there was Jerry Lee Lewis and Fats Waller, there was Silas Leachman. Leachman was an itinerant musician and singer who came from Louisville with talent the phonograph world had not yet seen. His records are often very valuable to collectors today as he made relatively few and the quality of each was and still remains exceptional for their age.
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

Michael Aaron Rich

Michael Aaron Rich was born August 16, 2000 at KU Medical Center to Jeanette Herron and Robert Rich. He attended Northeast High School. Michael was an avid fisherman. He was always on the water, and he won many awards throughout his life – he had the magic charm with fish.
Books & Literatureharrisondaily.com

Jordan Pavlin named editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Pavlin, the publisher of such young and acclaimed authors as Tommy Orange, Ayana Mathis and Yaa Gyasi, has been promoted to editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf, among the book …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy