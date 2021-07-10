Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASS...SOUTHWESTERN UNION...ADAMS...NORTHWESTERN RINGGOLD...TAYLOR AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 105 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corning to near Clarinda, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lenox. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH