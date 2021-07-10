Cancel
Dickinson County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickinson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DICKINSON...GEARY...SOUTHERN RILEY...POTTAWATOMIE SOUTHWESTERN NEMAHA...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 109 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Centralia to 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Riley to 3 miles north of Oak Hill, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Manhattan, Junction City, Wamego, Westmoreland, Blaine, St. Marys, Ogden, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Wakefield, Riley, Onaga, St. George, Milford, Centralia, Axtell, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville and Havensville. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 285 and 321. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

