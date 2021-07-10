Cancel
Lifestyle

Win a Photohiker 24 Camera Bag on FujiRumors – GIVEAWAY

fujirumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosyspeed and FujiRumors teamed up to offer one of our readers the chance to win a brand new Photohiker 24 camera bag. You can use the giveaway box down below to enter the giveaway or visit this page. For more details about this bag (and also about its bigger brother...

www.fujirumors.com

Hikingpetapixel.com

The PhotoHiker is a Camera Backpack Built for Adventurers

Cosyspeed has announced a new PhotoHiker backpack, made in cooperation with outdoor equipment specialist Vaude on Kickstarter. The new backpack is designed specifically for outdoor adventure use and takes its carrying system layout from high-end hiking and trekking packs used for carrying heavy payloads comfortably all day. CosySpeed says this...
Lifestylecanonwatch.com

Giveaway: Win A CosySpeed Photohiker 24 Backpack For Photographers

We have a new giveaway, and it’s a pretty cool one. My friend Thomas from COSYSPEED sponsors one of his new backpacks and you can win one. You can win a COSYSPEED Photohiker 24 backpack. The COSYSPEED Photohiker 24 is a professional Vaude backpack for mountaineering modified by COSYSPEED to work best for photographers. It’s very comfortable to wear for long times, it’s sturdy, it’s a quality product. I personally own other COSYSPEED products and they never let me out in the rain.
Santa Barbara, CAalphauniverse.com

What’s In My Bag: A Single Camera & Lens Kit For Wide-Angle Landscape & Milky Way Photography

Kelly Teich (@kelly.teich) is an architect in Santa Barbara, California, who has a passion for photography that came about while capturing his experiences backpacking through the Eastern Sierras. This developed into a focus on wide angle landscape and Milky Way photography. Being a long distance backpacker, his goal is to keep his total pack weight (including camera gear) under 30 lbs, therefore a minimalist approach is taken when choosing camera equipment and accessories. Due to these factors, Kelly is committed to creating his work with a single camera/single lens arrangement. Learn more about what's in his bag below.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Protective Adventure Photography Packs

The Shimoda Explore V2 backpack is a purpose-focused accessory for photographers that will enable them to keep all of their essential gear securely stowed and protected. The pack has been sized to make it suited as a carry-on luggage piece and boasts an internal organization system that consists of padded components that can be shifted to suit different equipment. This is further enhanced with a padded laptop storage section and TSA-friendly locks to keep gear out of the wrong hands.
Lifestyleslrlounge.com

PHOTOHIKER | Is This the Ultimate Adventure Camera Backpack?

When it comes to choosing a camera bag, photographers typically look for the following in terms of function and form: Does it keep camera gear safe while providing easy access to it, and is it comfortable to wear and easy on the eyes? Most bags lean more heavily one way or the other, sacrificing form for function or vice versa. Finding balance between the two can prove challenging. In some instances, the available solutions just don’t quite cut it on either side. Camera backpacks that nature and landscape photographers use for extensive photo hikes, for example, notoriously lack comfort. Instead, these photographers often wear dedicated hiking bags at the risk of damaging camera gear. Thankfully, there are innovators out there who have been paying attention and they’ve answered the call.
LifestylePosted by
The Phoblographer

4 Great Tenba Camera Bags for Every Photographer

No matter what genres of photography you shoot, there are Tenba camera bags for it. Camera bags are a vital accessory for every photographer. We all need a way to get our gear safely from point a to point b. The camera bag market is a minefield, though. However, Tenba has been making camera bags for 44 years this year. You can guarantee that not only will Tenba camera bags stand up to both city and trail life, they’ll also be easy on the wallet, and they’ll look great. After the break, we rounded up four of the best ones that suit multiple genres of photography. Head past the break to see what you’ve been missing out on.
