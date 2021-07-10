Win a Photohiker 24 Camera Bag on FujiRumors – GIVEAWAY

When it comes to choosing a camera bag, photographers typically look for the following in terms of function and form: Does it keep camera gear safe while providing easy access to it, and is it comfortable to wear and easy on the eyes? Most bags lean more heavily one way or the other, sacrificing form for function or vice versa. Finding balance between the two can prove challenging. In some instances, the available solutions just don’t quite cut it on either side. Camera backpacks that nature and landscape photographers use for extensive photo hikes, for example, notoriously lack comfort. Instead, these photographers often wear dedicated hiking bags at the risk of damaging camera gear. Thankfully, there are innovators out there who have been paying attention and they’ve answered the call.