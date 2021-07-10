Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Letters to the Editor - Three cheers for the Expunction Expo, science and a newspaper carrier

By Letters to the Editor
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Expunction Expo ― Re: “Residents can clean up criminal records — Expunction Expo expects over 1,000 clearances this year,” Wednesday Metro & Business story. Kudos to District Attorney John Creuzot for supporting the Fifth Annual Expunction Expo initiated in 2017 by former DA Faith Johnson. All it takes is creativity, determination and cooperation to start successful programs like this one. They can truly have a huge impact on helping people put their lives back together.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Richardson, TX
Government
City
Richardson, TX
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Plano, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expunction Expo#Metro Business#National Geographic#Plano 3 Newspaper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy