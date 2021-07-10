Letters to the Editor - Three cheers for the Expunction Expo, science and a newspaper carrier

1 Expunction Expo ― Re: “Residents can clean up criminal records — Expunction Expo expects over 1,000 clearances this year,” Wednesday Metro & Business story. Kudos to District Attorney John Creuzot for supporting the Fifth Annual Expunction Expo initiated in 2017 by former DA Faith Johnson. All it takes is creativity, determination and cooperation to start successful programs like this one. They can truly have a huge impact on helping people put their lives back together.