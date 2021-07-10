Cancel
Cole birthday

By Angela Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Cole is celebrating her eighth birthday. She was born July 13, 2013, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, the daughter of Kurgin and Kristy Cole. She has one sibling, Kaisen Cole, 5. Her grandparents are Jim and Connie Haverfield and Rod and Marsha Winters, all of Manchester. Her great-grandmother is Nancy Jones of White Hall, and her special “grandma” is Lois Hart of Manchester. Emma enjoys swimming, riding her bike, and being outside. She loves spending time with her friends and family.

Tryon Daily Bulletin

James “Jim” Cole

TRYON–A celebration of the life of Jim Cole will be held in the cabin at Harmon Field on Sunday, July 11,2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jim was a resident of Tryon, spending nearly every day running or walking the trails at Harmon Field with his wife, Elaine. It seemed appropriate to celebrate his good life in that place and to invite all who knew and loved him to join together in joyful spirit. Jim died on May 11, 2021, surrounded by family and friends and surrounded with much love.
lewispnj.com

George Hoffman Birthday Celebration

A birthday reception for George Hoffman's 90th birthday will be held Sunday, July 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wyaconda Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Canton Mo. All family and friends are invited, No gifts. Cards may be sent to him at 19652 State Hwy P, Canton. Mo. 63435.
mageenews.com

Happy Birthday, Michael Dunn!!! 38 years young!!!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of my favorite people in the world is celebrating his birthday today, Michael Dunn. I have known Michael since he was born. Because Christopher played ball with my sons Larkin and Breck, Michael was always in the middle! My family has loved Michael all his life.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
Lorraine, NYPosted by
Amomama

Mother Leaves Her Blind Daughter to Be a 'Free Woman,' Karma Punishes Her Back – Story of the Day

A mother got tired of raising her blind daughter and decided to leave her family forever. But she learned a harsh lesson when her new life was nothing like she expected. Sonia and Frank fell madly in love during their 20s. Most people would call it a whirlwind romance, but whoever saw them together knew that they loved each other more than couples who had been together longer.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Teens Make Fun of an Old Man, Life Teaches Them a Bitter Lesson - Story of the Day

Several teens loved to make fun of an old man who lived alone on the edge of a forest, but they learned an important lesson when something came out of those woods. Sam, Mike, and Tim had been friends for a long time. They were considered among the popular boys in their school, and they loved adventures. Unfortunately, their small town didn’t offer much entertainment.
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery coming to St. Paul

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery, which has locations in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka, is coming to St. Paul. Owner Patti Soskin, a Highland Park native, said that signing the lease on the ground floor of The Harper, the mixed-use building on the spot where O’Gara’s used to be on Selby and Snelling avenues, was “surreal.”
Minneapolis Star Tribune

St. Paul men's clothing boutique BlackBlue draws mindful shoppers

The vibe: Nestled in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood, BlackBlue offers designer men's clothing to Twin Cities shoppers with an eye for quality. The store has been open since 2009, operated by Steve Kang, above, who says he named the store after his favorite fashion faux pas — mixing black and navy blue. "It's a bit of an anti-fashion statement that's about being yourself and creating your own style."
Food & DrinksUrban Milwaukee

Pabst Mansion Adds Beer Garden

Beer built it. Now you’ll be able to drink beer at it. The Pabst Mansion, 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., is adding a beer garden. The beer garden, which opens July 1, will be available for those touring the house museum or visiting members of the public. A press release from...
drydenwire.com

Brian Cole: 'Revival' - Part 2

Gen. 35:1-29 - Revival - Part 2. Last week we saw that God showed up on the scene and that was the beginning of a revival, that WE aren’t the ones to “schedule” a revival, it takes place on God’s timetable and by a move of Him. We now continue with the text.
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Men of St. Paul announce date for 61st annual barbecue

The Men of St. Paul announced its 61st annual barbecue will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 2-5 p.m. on the grounds of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Franklin. While the food will be the same tasty fare, the event will mark the second year of a new tradition.
cowgirlmagazine.com

Amy Wilson And Cole Cameron Are Married!

Amy Wilson and Cole Cameron are married! The pair officially tied the knot at Hotel Drover in June of 2021. Amy Wilson and Cole Cameron are each known throughout the Western industry. Amy is a host of Western Sports Roundup as well as a sideline reporter for equine events such as The American Rodeo.
williamsonhomepage.com

Top-notch barbecue and fixings will remain, but Men of St. Paul’s BBQ continues new tradition

The Men of St. Paul’s will be hosting their 61st Annual BBQ Saturday, July 24, at the church in downtown Franklin, but with a twist of sorts. It will be held from 2-5 p.m. on the grounds of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 510 West Main Street, and while the food will be the same tasty fare, the event will mark the church’s second year of a new tradition.
Courier-Express

Houtzdale celebrates 150th birthday

HOUTZDALE — Attracted to a bustling coal region, people settled into what would become Houtzdale more than 150 years ago. The township will celebrate its 150th birthday at the upcoming Houtzdale Days. Named after Dr. Daniel Houtz, Houtzdale was settled in 1870 and incorporated into a borough in March 1872....
county-journal.com

Count on Cole’s Tree Care

Located in Potterville on Pearl Street, Cole’s Tree Care is there to serve all your tree needs in the mid-Michigan area. They are also active within their community and make sure to give back to the environment. They are truly a company that cares about trees and their customers. Cole’s Tree Care is run by owner Justin Cole. They provide many services such as removing trees, trimming or pruning trees, planting trees, brush clean-up, firewood sales and emergency clean-up. Cole’s doesn’t use spikes to access high limbs, as they can damage trees and traumatize them. Instead, they use climbing ropes and harnesses to protect the trees. In 2019, they also added a bucket truck to help take care of trees safely. After recent storms, Cole’s has been very busy. They shared that it is very important to have a tree care professional take care of any jagged edges or hanging limbs after storms. “This can cripple tree growth and leave trees susceptible to disease.” It can also be dangerous to families. If you recently experienced any storm damage, be sure to give Cole’s a call! At Cole’s, they believe in “Take a tree, plant a tree.” They offer to give their customers a free sapling to plant when they do business. They also donate trees every Arbor Day to the City of Potterville in addition to planting hundreds of trees to replace the trees they cut down throughout the year. “We really want to do our part and give back to the environment.” It is easy to see that owner Justin Cole has a passion for working with trees and truly loves his business. He takes care of both his customers and the environment. Many testimonials from satisfied customers can be found on Facebook and the company website. What sets Cole’s apart from others in the business is professionalism, work ethic and neighborly helpfulness.   For more information on Cole’s Tree Care you can visit their website at colestreecare.com, visit their Facebook page @colestreecare, or give them a call at 517-490-6200. Be sure to ask about their free estimates! And remember, you can count on Cole’s because they care about you.
Weirton Daily Times

A Taste of Greece at St. John the Divine

WHEELING — The parishioners of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church will hold their 20th-annual Grecian Food Festival July 28-31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are located within the Centre Market Historic District, and there will be plenty of free parking available on Chapline Street and at the Center Wheeling parking garage,” a festival spokesperson explained.

