DAYTON 6U ALL-STARS TAKE 3RD PLACE

(Sunday, July 11, 2021 edition) Pictured above, are members and coaches of the Dayton 6U All-Stars posing after their third-place finish at the Dizzy Dean 6U North District Tournament, held in Hixson, Tenn. With their third-place finish, the 6U players qualified and competed in the Dizzy Dean State Tournament, also held in Hixson in late June. The 6U group battled, but bowed out of the double elimination tournament with a 1-2 record, with a win over Soddy-Daisy and a pair of losses to Hixson. Front row, from left to right, are Waylon Holloway, Wes Barnes, Bentley Salinas, Colten Geiger, Briggs Alday, Elijah Deal, Judah Heramb, Javion Jackson, Cade Reel, Stella Smith and Montrae Jackson. Back row, from left to right, are assistant coaches Jeremy Deal, Chad Reel, Chris Salinas and Head Coach Andy Smith.