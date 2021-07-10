Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TN

DAYTON 6U ALL-STARS TAKE 3RD PLACE

By From Staff Reports The Herald-News
rheaheraldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sunday, July 11, 2021 edition) Pictured above, are members and coaches of the Dayton 6U All-Stars posing after their third-place finish at the Dizzy Dean 6U North District Tournament, held in Hixson, Tenn. With their third-place finish, the 6U players qualified and competed in the Dizzy Dean State Tournament, also held in Hixson in late June. The 6U group battled, but bowed out of the double elimination tournament with a 1-2 record, with a win over Soddy-Daisy and a pair of losses to Hixson. Front row, from left to right, are Waylon Holloway, Wes Barnes, Bentley Salinas, Colten Geiger, Briggs Alday, Elijah Deal, Judah Heramb, Javion Jackson, Cade Reel, Stella Smith and Montrae Jackson. Back row, from left to right, are assistant coaches Jeremy Deal, Chad Reel, Chris Salinas and Head Coach Andy Smith.

www.rheaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Hixson, TN
City
Dayton, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Dayton, TN
Sports
City
Soddy-daisy, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzy Dean
Person
Wes Bentley
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy