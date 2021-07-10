Cancel
Dodgers commit 2 errors, issue 7 walks in loss to Diamondbacks

By J.P. Hoornstra
San Bernardino County Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES ― Friday was a bullpen game for the Dodgers. That much was planned. Issuing seven walks and committing two errors against the worst team in baseball? That was all spur of the moment. The Dodgers’ 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks was difficult to watch. AJ Pollock did...

www.sbsun.com

