Shelf Life

“The Kingdoms” by Natasha Pulley: In 1898, Joe Tournier finds himself in Londres — a city in the French Republic, which colonized England in the Napoleonic Wars — without any memory of his life before that moment. All he has are hazy images that come to him in dreams and an unshakeable sense that something is wrong. He’s not the only one: Others in the city are feeling the same strange amnesia. When a postcard arrives for Joe — mailed in 1805 but somehow depicting a recently built Scottish lighthouse — and bears clues to his identity, Joe resolves to find a way to reach that lighthouse and search for answers. But the mystery only grows more complicated from there, leading Joe down a rabbit hole that sends him from Scotland to Spain on a time-bending journey that spans more than a century.