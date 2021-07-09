Community College of Allegheny County picked by Federal Aviation Administration to administer recreational drone safety test
The Federal Aviation Administration selected Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills Center to administer The Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test. CCAC is the only organization in Pennsylvania and among just 16 nationally approved to give the online test, which Congress required to be developed as part of 2018 legislation.www.bizjournals.com
