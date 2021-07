The Mason-Dixon Line is the cultural and sociopolitical boundary between Northeast and Southeast America. During the Civil War, it was the northern border of the Confederacy, which by force carried out its threat of insurrection and sedition, specifically as a way to settle conflicting legislative agendas and to conserve the highly profitable institution of slavery. Flash forward to these days, when insurrection and secession are once again de rigueur (consider the silly initiative on last year’s ballot for Southern Oregon and a patch of Northern California to secede from their parent states and merge with Idaho to form a new state called Greater Idaho—thanks for saying “no” to that, Douglas County!).