Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atchison County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Holt; Nodaway; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WESTERN WORTH...ATCHISON...NORTHERN HOLT AND NODAWAY COUNTIES At 110 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Bedford to 7 miles northeast of Braddyville to near Hamburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. Trained weather spotters and automated gauges have reported 70 mph winds and damage from this storm. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Maryville, Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Ravenwood, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Irena, Athelstan, Sheridan, Parnell, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Pickering, Westboro and Watson. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Port, MO
City
Skidmore, MO
County
Nodaway County, MO
City
Elmo, MO
City
Maitland, MO
City
Parnell, MO
City
Craig, MO
City
Holt, MO
City
Sheridan, MO
County
Worth County, MO
City
Maryville, MO
City
Tarkio, MO
County
Atchison County, MO
County
Holt County, MO
City
Burlington Junction, MO
City
Pickering, MO
City
Westboro, MO
City
Ravenwood, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athelstan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Nodaway#Parnell Graham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy