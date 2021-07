Multi-talented artist Lindsey Stirling looks to set the stage for curiosity with a touch of comedy on her music video for “Masquerade.“. Since first emerging on the scene, Lindsey Stirling has demonstrated her prowess with releases that have included albums like Shatter Me and Brave Enough, while also proving to be one of the most sensational live acts as well with her violin in tow. In 2019 she continued to wow her growing fanbase with the release of her latest album, Artemis, which further showcased her futuristic take on music and featured a number of standout tunes.