Back in the Day: Drive-thrus help to cruise through life

On a return trip, from a funeral in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania recently, I became extremely hungry. The driver, a friend and fraternity Brother, Jerome Dean, stopped at one of the premier fast-food restaurants in the area and entered a long line for the drive-thru window. Thankfully, the line moved quickly. As we moved to one of the two windows to pay and pick up our orders, my mind quickly traveled back to the days when our only alternative would have been to park and go into the restaurant. So, what memories do you have of drive-thru window services back in the day?