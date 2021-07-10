Cancel
Commentary: Summer Travel

Fulton Sun
 21 days ago

Summer is one of the best times of year. Children are out of school, there's more time to spend with family, and the days are longer and more beautiful. For many Missourians, it's the perfect time to travel and take a long-awaited vacation with loved ones. Personally, my favorite place to travel when the weather warms up is the Lake of the Ozarks right here in our backyard. There are more miles of shoreline than the entire state of California and no shortage of things to do. Fishing, swimming, boating, hiking, watersports, attractions for the children and great local businesses to support — the Lake has it all. I would highly recommend a trip to the Lake this summer to take in its beauty, the fun there is to be had there, and support Missouri small businesses who are helping our economy bounce back at record pace. My family and I have enjoyed spending time at the Lake for years and the Third District is extremely fortunate to have such a sought-after vacation destination right here.

