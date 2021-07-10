Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chihuahuas’ rally falls short as OKC Dodgers win 15-11

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso Chihuahuas led 7-0 after two innings for the second consecutive game on Friday but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 15-11. The two teams have split the first two games of the series. San Diego Padre Austin Nola played first base for five innings and went 2-for-2...

elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian O'grady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Austin Nola#Okc Dodgers#The Oklahoma City Dodgers#Espn#Wp#Chihuahuas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Betts keys Dodgers’ 9-run rally in win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win. The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning...
POTUSABC30 Fresno

Dodgers visit White House, rally past Nats, 7th win in row

WASHINGTON -- - Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win. The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Short outing against Dodgers

Alcantara (5-8) allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers. Alcantara held the Dodgers in check through three innings, allowing only one walk and one single. He surrendered an unearned run in the fourth inning but came undone in the fifth frame by surrendering four consecutive singles before being pulled. While it was far from Alcantara's best outing, he kept the ball in the yard and issued only one free pass. Even with the poor outing, he has a 3.09 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 116.2 innings for the season.
MLBarcamax.com

After winning first three games, Marlins fall flat in finale vs. Dodgers

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ magic against the defending World Series champions ran out on Thursday. After winning three games with late-inning heroics, a rough fifth inning paved way to a 6-1 Marlins loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot park that capped the four-game series and stopped the Marlins from getting the sweep.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy, Justin Turner React To Boos At 2021 MLB All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had five selections to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and they were accompanied at Coors Field by manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff. While the 2021 MLB All-Stars were friendly with one another, the Dodgers drew the ire of fans in attendance. Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner were loudly booed during introductions of the National League pitchers and reserve players.
MLBTrue Blue LA

July 11: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks decide their series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. Corey Seager will continue his rehab from a broken hand at Camelback Ranch in Arizona, taking at-bats in simulated games and might not need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the Dodgers. Also, injury updates on Clayton Kershaw and Jimmy Nelson.
Laurel, MTBillings Gazette

Laurel Dodgers rally past Sturgis in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. — A five-run fifth inning lifted the Laurel Dodgers to a 10-6 American Legion baseball win over Sturgis (South Dakota) on Saturday. The Dodgers (24-18) scored seven straight runs after trailing 4-3 through 2 1/2 innings. Laurel's Jaxon Wittmayer went 2 for 3 with a walk and two...
MLBdailydodgers.com

D-backs Preview #92: 7/11 @ Dodgers

Over the last few days he has also been doing outfield drills, ran bases, took at bats, getting treatment and "hopped on a flight, here we are" He feels good and confident and is excited to be back. Asked if he thought he could "jump right back into it, facing MLB pitching", Kole laughed and said "I hope so! That's why I'm here today.
MLBmilb.com

Davidson Homers Twice in OKC's 3-1 Win

OKC Dodgers – 3 _El Paso – 1 — _ Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Southwest University Park – El Paso, Texas. Game Summary: Matt Davidson homered twice and the Oklahoma City Dodgers pitching staff held the El Paso Chihuahuas to one run in OKC’s 3-1 win in the series finale between the teams Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. Davidson boosted the Dodgers (32-28) to an early lead when he hit a solo home run out to center field in the second inning. El Paso tied the game in the third inning when the Chihuahuas connected on three straight hits with two outs, capped by a RBI single by Taylor Kohlwey. Davidson responded in the Dodgers’ next at-bat, hitting his second solo homer of the night out to center field in the fourth inning for a 2-1 advantage. OKC added to its lead in the fifth inning. Drew Avans led off with a walk, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on Carlos Asuaje’s RBI single for a two-run lead. El Paso (25-33) put the potential tying runs on base with one out in the eighth inning before OKC pitchers James Pazos and Brusdar Graterol recorded the final two outs of the inning. Graterol then went on to retire all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to close out the game and earn his first save of the season.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

MLB All-Star Game updates: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers players featured in Denver

Shohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent will be on display again tonight, following a first-round exit in Home Run Derby on Monday. He will start on the mound and bat leadoff as the DH for the American League in tonight’s All-Star Game, as the MLB rules have been tweaked for the exhibition to allow him to display his two-way talents. While he is likely to just pitch one inning, he will be allowed to remain in the game after that as the DH, giving him the chance for multiple at-bats.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers select more pitchers in Rounds 11-15 of 2021 MLB Draft

The Dodgers ended up selecting 17 pitchers out of their 19 selections, and in the first half of Day 3, they went with all pitchers — including some of the first junior college players they selected. The only way a bonus given to any of these 10 players will count...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy