Chihuahuas’ rally falls short as OKC Dodgers win 15-11

OKC Dodgers – 3 _El Paso – 1 — _ Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Southwest University Park – El Paso, Texas. Game Summary: Matt Davidson homered twice and the Oklahoma City Dodgers pitching staff held the El Paso Chihuahuas to one run in OKC’s 3-1 win in the series finale between the teams Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. Davidson boosted the Dodgers (32-28) to an early lead when he hit a solo home run out to center field in the second inning. El Paso tied the game in the third inning when the Chihuahuas connected on three straight hits with two outs, capped by a RBI single by Taylor Kohlwey. Davidson responded in the Dodgers’ next at-bat, hitting his second solo homer of the night out to center field in the fourth inning for a 2-1 advantage. OKC added to its lead in the fifth inning. Drew Avans led off with a walk, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on Carlos Asuaje’s RBI single for a two-run lead. El Paso (25-33) put the potential tying runs on base with one out in the eighth inning before OKC pitchers James Pazos and Brusdar Graterol recorded the final two outs of the inning. Graterol then went on to retire all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to close out the game and earn his first save of the season.