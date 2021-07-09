Cancel
Obituaries

Bertha Louise Womack

By Nellie Pickett
 7 days ago

Seven grandchildren John Matthews, Troy Johnson, Daisy Philpott,. Crystal Matthews, Laura Matthews, Dustin Miller & Jeremy Ray Miller. Funeral services for Bertha Louise Womack will be 1pm Monday, July 12th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm and will continue after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

ObituariesGrayson Journal-Enquirer

ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
East Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Louise Elizabeth Legler

Louise Elizabeth Legler, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 3, 2021. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Louise Legler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
ObituariesDaily Iowegian

ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

