The Minnesota State Fair is not only on for 2021, but has announced its official list of new foods. There are 26 new foods available this year and four new vendors. The new vendors are Andy’s Garage, which will be at the Midtown Global Market booth, Summer Lakes Beverages, which is serving vegan, gluten-free mocktails, Fluffy’s Hand-Cut Donuts and the popular Duluth restaurant, New Scenic Cafe, which has a new stand-alone location. In addition, Hot Indian Foods, which has previously been available for part of the fair through Midtown Global Market’s stand, will have its own booth in the Food Building.