Family-friendly activities for a safe, fun-filled summer

By Penn Highlands Healthcare
Courier-Express
 11 days ago

Research shows that getting outside is not only good for your physical health, it can improve your mental health too. Spending time outside can reduce stress, anxiety and depression. That goes for adults and kids alike. When children get away from their screens and go outside, it builds confidence, promotes creativity, activates more sensory experiences, and reduces fatigue, all of which contribute to healthy child development. Plus, you don’t need much to have a fun time outside! Here are three activities for the whole family that won’t break the bank.

