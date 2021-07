With an eye on the impact of increased truck traffic, St. Charles aldermen appear agreeable to a massive industrial park replacing the shuttered Pheasant Run golf course. Four months after Bartlett-based GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the 84.6 acres from the DuPage Airport Authority for $11.275 million, representatives from the Greco/DeRosa Investment Group -- whose owners, Eduardo Greco and Ron DeRosa, also own GSI -- presented a concept plan to the city's planning and development committee. It calls for a four-building layout encompassing more than a million square feet of space and 13 acres of stormwater detention.