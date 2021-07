WEST CHICAGO -- Ditch Witch Midwest recently hosted an open house at its new facility, 1555 Atlantic Drive, as it embarks on its milestone 50th year in business. Earl K. Harbaugh founded Ditch Witch in 1970 and located the company in Lombard. In 1972, the business relocated to Carol Stream where it remained for the past 48 years. As the company grew, it needed a larger facility, and in 2018 broke ground on the more than 40,000-square-foot facility. However, construction was postponed last year because of the pandemic.