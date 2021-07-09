Newly renovated, rebranded Willowbrook hotel reopens

Q: Describe your company. A: Since 1981 NAI Hiffman/Hiffman National has called Chicagoland home and has focused on delivering a first-class experience for our customers and employees. Our main commercial real estate business lines of brokerage and management serve private and institutional companies that appreciate our entrepreneurial spirit and passion for service -- whether to a property owner or occupant. This commitment to service is why we are the largest independent real estate services firm in the Midwest, with more than 200 employees supporting over 700 commercial properties and 89 million square feet of space. We're also especially proud to be a multiple-year "Top Workplace" award winner for both Chicago and the United States.