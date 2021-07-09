Cancel
Aurora, IL

CMC Materials receives favorable ruling in trade dispute

Daily Herald Business Ledger
AURORA -- CMC Materials Inc. Friday said it has received a favorable ruling from an International Trade Commission judge regarding the company's intellectual property. CMC's litigation against DuPont de Nemours Inc. and several DuPont subsidiaries involves DuPont's importation, sale and marketing in the U.S. of certain chemical mechanical planarization slurries and components thereof, including acidic slurries for polishing dielectrics, which have now been found to infringe on a patent owned by CMC, the company said.

