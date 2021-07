When I was asked to join the faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2005, I never dreamt of asking for tenure, even though I was a national, if not global, thought leader in a major and growing field of study. I was hired to create and teach the MBA courses on corporate governance. I had a masters’ degree from Harvard. I had served as director of corporate finance and corporate governance policy for the U.S. Treasury Department. I published a groundbreaking book on corporate governance, “Short-term America” (Harvard Business School Press), which was named one of the top 10 business books the year it came out, and received favorable reviews in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Financial Times, and Nikkei Business, among others. I had received the Corporate Governance Award from CalPERS, the global expert on corporate governance, and nation’s most influential institutional investor at the time.