At Home: Dinner party marks end of an era, helps put pandemic in the past

When Maria Semple’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette was first published in 2012, I distinctly remember it being a book that people either loved or hated. I myself didn’t even get to it until 2016, partly because of the mixed reviews and partly because the premise just sounded…a little out there. I definitely enjoyed it more than most people on my Goodreads feed, but I could also totally understand why it received such largely mixed reviews from readers, because it’s a novel of fiction written in a unique epistolary style that one either loves or hates. Still, I remember being entertained by it and went to see the 2019 film adaptation, starring Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, and Kristen Wiig, the first chance I got. Interestingly enough, it ended up being the last movie I journeyed to see downtown before the pandemic, since it wasn’t playing in the suburbs, which in retrospect feels oddly prophetic.