Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

At Home: Dinner party marks end of an era, helps put pandemic in the past

By Marni Jameson
Gazette
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe occasion for the dinner party was simple enough: our friend Hakan Zor, a rug merchant from Turkey, was visiting. However, the implications were more momentous. “We aren’t in the market for more rugs, but we’d love to see you,” I wrote in response to the text message Zor sent letting me know he was in town.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#End Of An Era#Pandemic#Italy#Home Dinner Party#Neapolitans#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LifestylePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Life Kit: How To Host A Dinner Party

Feeling Anxious About Returning To Post-Pandemic Society? You're Not Alone. For Christmas, My True Love Gave To Me ... Hand Sanitizer, Because It's 2020. Sen. Tammy Duckworth Wants To Remove Stigma Around Miscarriages. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the Illinois Democrat about the Support Through Loss Act, which would require...
RecipesSimply Recipes

Easy Weeknight Dinners for a Party of Two

It can be frustrating, when look for weeknight dinners to enjoy and all the serving sizes feed 4 to 6 people (or more). These recipes are all about cooking for two: parent-and-child, couples, or roomies, who don't need to feed an army but still want delicious home cooked meals on the table.
Restaurantslongisland.com

Take Home Dinner For Two

The Trattoria, has announced they will now offer a “Take Home Dinner for Two” available every Tuesday through Thursday for $50, plus tax and gratuity. The special includes a baby green salad with pecorino dressing, garlic croutons and an order of penne ala vodka and chicken parmigiana. A bottle of wine is available for an additional $20. Orders for takeout can be placed by calling the restaurant directly at 631-584-3518.
Seattle, WAseattlemag.com

Dishing on Dinner Parties

Chef John Howie lays out a plan for that perfect party. This story is featured in the July issue of Seattle magazine. Subscribe here to access the print edition. If you've ever invited acclaimed restaurateur and chef John Howie to a dinner party, he won’t judge you. “I temper my...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

How WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE Helped Put Pandemic Anxiety Into Words

When Maria Semple’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette was first published in 2012, I distinctly remember it being a book that people either loved or hated. I myself didn’t even get to it until 2016, partly because of the mixed reviews and partly because the premise just sounded…a little out there. I definitely enjoyed it more than most people on my Goodreads feed, but I could also totally understand why it received such largely mixed reviews from readers, because it’s a novel of fiction written in a unique epistolary style that one either loves or hates. Still, I remember being entertained by it and went to see the 2019 film adaptation, starring Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, and Kristen Wiig, the first chance I got. Interestingly enough, it ended up being the last movie I journeyed to see downtown before the pandemic, since it wasn’t playing in the suburbs, which in retrospect feels oddly prophetic.
Home & GardenPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

I Just Found Out What The Drawer Under The Stove Is Actually For

You know how it is when you think you know something then you find out you were all wrong? Yeah...this is that. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space. I have our cupboards as efficiently organized as possible. I think. A place for everything and everything in it's a place...or something like that.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
GardeningFlorida Times-Union

Garden Help: What peeling bark on a tree means

So often we choose a tree because of its flowers, leaves, fall color or its fruit. Often, we forget about the bark. However, on many trees, the bark is the most interesting part of the tree. This can be especially true on deciduous trees that lose their leaves in the winter. The bark can be a feature that adds tremendous interest to a tree.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Marriott resort apologises for ‘unpleasant experience’ after getting one-star review after crocodile attack

A guest at a Marriott resort in Mexico wrote a critical one-star review of her hotel on TripAdvisor after witnessing another tourist being dragged into the ocean by a crocodile. A teenager from California was attacked and dragged underwater by the huge animal while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off. Kiana Hummel, 18, managed to keep the crocodile away long enough for others to intervene and help her out of the reptile’s grip during her visit to Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's west coast. A guest named Natalie wrote a review of the hotel,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Country Music Star Leaves $1,000 Tip for Waffle House Waitress Working Double Shift While Caring for Her Daughter

One hard-working waitress at a North Carolina Waffle House got quite the tip. An anonymous country music star left the bonus pay for Shirell “Honey” Lackey. After learning that the waitress had been taking care of her daughter at work while doing her job, the musician approached Lackey. She had been working a double shift that night at the Greensboro location. 7 in the morning until 9 at night.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Man Asked a Widow to Be His Wife

Old age can be challenging because it’s during this time that one becomes most forgetful. However, age should never stop you from trying at love. The combination of old age and memory loss can be quite troubling. One minute you're saying something, and the next minute, you forget even the simplest things.
Celebritiesthefocus.news

RIP: American Guns' Kurt Wyatt's death mourned by family

It has been announced on social media today, Thursday 29 July, that American Guns reality star Kurt Wyatt has died. News of his death was shared by his stepfather Rich Wyatt with some now curious to know more about Kurt and his family. Kurt Wyatt’s death announced on social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy