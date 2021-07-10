Around the House: Solving one stinky situation in the bathroom
Dear Ken: We can’t get our bathroom lavatories to stop smelling. We’ve tried Liquid-Plumr, baking soda and vinegar, even bleach. Can you help? — Roger. Answer: Did you remember the overflow? That’s the hole in the front of the sink that drains water if you forget to turn off the faucet. Sometimes it fills with gunk. Use a turkey baster to squirt a mixture of 50% Clorox and 50% warm water into the hole. This will flush out and disinfect the channel.gazette.com
Comments / 0