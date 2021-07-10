Around the House: Solving one stinky situation in the bathroom

Without a doubt, cleaning is the absolute worst part of camping. When it comes to your own personal hygiene, it’s best to just let it go. Throw on a hat, brush your teeth if you can, wipe any obviously offensive grime from your skin, and be done with it. Your dusty tent? It’s part of the experience. But food prep is another story. There’s usually no or limited running water, no sinks, god knows no fancy dishwashers (unless of course your friend Greg who’s on dish duty is especially fancy), and those cute enamel plates aren’t going to scrub themselves. I’ll be real with you — there’s no easy answer here, but there is a system and a few tips that can make the process of doing all these dishes a little less of a drag.