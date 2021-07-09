Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Polis signs bills creating new insulin program, mandating free mental health check-ups

By Meg Wingerter
Daily Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColoradans are going to see a host of tweaks in their health care over the next two years, including a new program for people who can’t afford insulin and the option for a free mental health visit annually. Those two bills were among dozens that Gov. Jared Polis signed this...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Insurance Plans#Insulin#Coloradans#Hb21 1307#Medicare#Medicaid#Hb21 1068#Hb21 1198#Hb21 1300#Sb21 169#Hb21 1005
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Free mental health resources for traumatized Indianapolis community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 130 people have been killed in the city so far this year. Violent crime impacts every corner of Indianapolis and thousands of households. The physical and emotional symptoms can negatively impact people’s daily lives. Fortunately, there are community members ready to help others walk this tough road.
California StateMercury News

Opinion: A new California approach to mental health emergencies

When the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of the death of Tyrell Wilson in a Danville police shooting, the recording captured what has painfully become all too familiar: an avoidable tragedy involving law enforcement and people undergoing a mental health crisis. At least one of every four...
Page County, VANBC 29 News

First Mental Health Monday program held in Luray

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two community members have been working to bring awareness to mental health in Page County. Elisabeth Alger and Audre King wanted to create a program for the community to discuss mental health, and Monday evening they saw their goal come to fruition. The program is called...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

New guidance for mental health

In spite of many clinical options, people with mental health problems including eating disorders often do not access professional help within the crucial first 12 months - in part because of lack of information in the community about accessing targeted services. Anxiety and depression are normal reactions to situations such...
Jefferson County, TXKFDM-TV

Jefferson County mental health program works to alleviate crisis

Beaumont — The Jefferson county sheriff's office working to address the mental health crisis plaguing southeast Texas. Kaylee Allen is the mental health coordinator at the Jefferson county jail. It’s a unique position and a fairly new one. The mental health program at the facility began in 2018. It was created to deal with the influx of mental health issues among the inmate population.
Jefferson City, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Gov. Parson signs bills on COVID lawsuit protections, cocktails to-go and mental health

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed new protections for Missouri business owners against COVID-19 lawsuits into law Wednesday, as well as bills permanently allowing restaurants to serve alcohol to-go and ensuring the state's health care plans adequately cover mental health conditions. Liability protection for business owners against pandemic-related litigation...
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Demand for care of aging population drives college to create new geriatric health care program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – While the pandemic has taught us a lot about the capabilities of our health care system, it’s also exposed a critical need for more caregivers and nurses specifically trained to work with the elderly.If you have a loved one living in a nursing home or assisted living facility, you’ve seen firsthand the hard work of caregivers, CNAs and other staff. It’s often a thankless job, with low pay and takes a person with a big heart to feed, bathe, groom and love our senior population. But as people are generally living longer, finding employees who want to—and know how to—work with the elderly is getting harder and harder. “As a result of the rapid growth of the elderly population, we’re finding ourselves in a workforce shortage in almost all areas of health care,” says Kerry Winkler, UW-Green Bay Program Specialist with the Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement. “Near the year 2030, roughly 31 million Americans will be older than 65, which is the largest population in American history.”
South Bend, INWNDU

Medical Moment: A mental health check app

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - About three quarters of all mental illness cases begin by age 24, and stigma is the number one reason why people don’t seek help. But two friends from the University of Michigan are trying to change that. Martie Salt has the details, in today’s Medical...
Mental HealthCitizen Tribune

State’s universal reading screener will include mental health checks

A universal reading screener that the state will provide to school districts for free this year will include a mental health screening, according to a $7.5 million screener contract approved by the Fiscal Review Committee. During a special session in January focused on education, the state legislature passed the Tennessee...
Baltimore County, MDArgus Press

Program aims to boost response to mental health crises

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Mobile crisis teams in Baltimore County respond to fewer than half of calls to help people having mental health crises. But The Baltimore Sun reports that a pilot program funded by a $1.6 million federal grant aims to add more behavioral health professionals and set up a system to redirect some 911 calls from police to behavioral health resources.
Public Healthpagosadailypost.com

Governor Polis Rescinds Health Orders, Issues New Health Order

This article by Newsline staff appeared on Colorado Newsline on July 9, 2021. On Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that he had ended health emergency executive orders related to COVID-19, on Thursday, citing the success of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Polis first declared a disaster emergency,...
Health ServicesPosted by
Nevada Current

Health care reforms should benefit everyone — including veterans

Policy, politics and progressive commentary There are currently 19 million US veterans, and as another Independence Day has come and gone, we must ask ourselves what is going on with these veterans, and America’s treatment of them. It has been a hard year for all of us, especially trying to stay safe during the global pandemic. Some veterans need to… Continue Reading Health care reforms should benefit everyone — including veterans The post Health care reforms should benefit everyone — including veterans appeared first on Nevada Current.
Colorado Statesoprissun.com

CO mental health bills increase support

Several bills focusing on the mental wellness of Coloradans, many of which garnered bipartisan support, were passed by lawmakers in the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Governor Jared Polis. The Behavioral Health Recovery Act (SB21-1371) is a $114 million omnibus bill, with $100 million coming from the...
Mental Healthjewishaz.com

Loss becomes life-saver: New program in Israel addresses mental health head-on

Gila Hammer, the 18-year-old daughter of Rabbi Shalom Hammer, an educator in Israel for the past 30 years, died by suicide on Dec. 5, 2019. Hammer told JNS that following the shiva, the traditional seven-day mourning period, “I decided the only way that I could make sense of my loss, our loss—the only way that I could possibly continue and persist to exist—would be commemorating her by helping other people who are suffering, and hopefully, making an impact and saving their lives so that they should never have to experience or feel the tragic loss that we do every single minute of every day.”
Edwardsville, ILadvantagenews.com

SIUE secures $1.8 million grant to launch mental health training program

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been awarded $1.8 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to boost the number of qualified mental health providers, especially in rural communities. The Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program (BHWET) is a cross-disciplinary effort led by principal investigator (PI) Melissa Bogle,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy